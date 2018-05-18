Folk festival’s record bid

Organisers of Stonehaven Folk Festival are aiming for a Guinness World Record bid.

They are hoping to create the world’s biggest ceilidh band.

More than 250 are needed for the record which will attempted at Mackie Academy on July 6 during the town’s annual folk festival.

It will feature an array of instruments including strings, flutes, guitars, mouthies, reeds and bodhrans.

Three dance sets will be played with a conductor keeping the beat, as dancers from Scottish Culture and Traditions take to the stage.

The event will photographed, videoed and witnessed, to conform to the requirements of Guinness World Records.

Any musician wanting to take part in the record attempt can find the music to be played and a link to register at stonehavenfolkfestival.co.uk