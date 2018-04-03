Gala day to go ahead

Portlethen Gala will be going ahead this year,

There had been a threat to the annual summer event taking place due to a shortage of volunteers.

But enough people came forward following an appeal to the community and a meeting was held last week to ensure the gala will be on August 18.

The event has been overseen for the last four years by Portlethen Community Council and run by a gala committee.

Community council secretary Mike Lloyd-Wiggins thanked volunteers for responding to the plea.

He said: “We had a good meeting and enough people came forward to help. So onward and upward.

“The next meeting will be held shortly so we can start organising things in detail.

“Many thanks to everyone who stepped forward to help out.”