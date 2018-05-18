Guide units seek volunteers

A plea has been made for more volunteers for Stonehaven’s Girlguiding units.

The shortage of helpers had prompted concern over the future of some of the groups.

Stonehaven has Rainbow, Brownie and Guide units but the volunteer appeal is specifically for Rainbows and Brownies.

Ruth Rodger, who is a leader with 2nd Stonehaven Brownies, said this week: “We could do with more volunteers across all sections, but particularly in Brownies and Rainbows.

“We need people to come along on a regular basis and be part of Girlguiding and help run the units.

“You have to have a certain ratio of adults to girls and if we don’t have that ratio we can’t keep some of the units running.

“It’s a real concern. There are some amazing women who are running a couple of units while we are trying to find additional people, but it’s a very big commitment and they are wanting to step back to running one unit.”

Over the coming weeks, the 2nd Stonehaven Brownies will be doing a Citizen girl challenge badge which encourages the youngsters to get behind a cause.

Ruth said they are planning to use the volunteer shortage as a focus for the project.

The girls have written letters and created posters about why they enjoy Brownies and the importance of keeping the groups running.

If you can help by volunteering, contact the Stonehaven Girlguiding District Commissioner at stonehavendc@outlook.com