Hair salon wins award

A Stonehaven hair salon has won another leading award.

Fusion Hairdressing was named Hair and Beauty Salon of the Year North at the Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2018.

Owner Sandra Hunter said: “We are delighted to receive this award.”

The ceremony, celebrating the Scottish retail industry, was held earlier this month in Glasgow’s Crowne Plaza Hotel.

The accolade comes after Fusion, in the town’s Barclay Street, was also recently named Best Stonehaven Business at the Aberdeen Business Awards.

It was the second year running in which the salon won the honour and it now goes forward to the next stage for Best Business in Scotland in Glasgow in June.

Meanwhile, another Stonehaven business, Cool Gourmet, in High Street, won Eatery of the Year North at the retail awards.