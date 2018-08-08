Charity celebrates lives free from addiction

A North east charity is holding a summer celebration later this month to recognise men and women finding freedom from addiction.

Teen Challenge North East Scotland has organised its annual open day at men’s recovery home Sunnybrae, near Fyvie, for Saturday, August 25, from 2pm-5pm.

The event, which is open for anyone to attend, will be packed with food, fun activities, music, life stories and more.

Teen Challenge holds the each summer but this year’s gathering will be extra special as the charity uses the opportunity to recognise the latest graduates from its addiction recovery programme.

A presentation will be made for men from Sunnybrae and women from Teen Challenge’s women’s recovery home, Benaiah, near Mintlaw, who have done fought years of addiction to create new futures for themselves and their families.

Teen Challenge’s faith-based programme is made up of a balanced mix of class-based studies, counselling sessions, personal reflection, work duties and recreation.

Both Sunnybrae and Benaiah are located in rural Aberdeenshire, offering peaceful retreats where those suffering from substance misuse can take time out to rebuild their lives.

Gordon Cruden, Teen Challenge North East Scotland area manager, said: “Our open day gives us a great opportunity to thank our supporters for their help and assistance in our work and it’ll be a real fun time for all the family.

“This year we’re particularly looking forward to recognising and celebrating men and women who have all overcame harrowing circumstances to break free from addiction.

“In the past, residents and graduates had, for example, been in jail or homeless on the streets of Aberdeen, while others were desperate and suicidal, or a prisoner in their own flat, or drunk in a homeless unit.

“Today, they are clean and free with great futures ahead of them. We’d encourage anyone interested to come along and help us cheer the graduates on to their next, exciting steps.”

Further information about Teen Challenge North East Scotland is available at www.tcns.org.uk.