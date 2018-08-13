Donation buys up to date equipment for cancer department

A Stonehaven business has helped a North east charity has equipped Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s Head and Neck Clinic with leading endoscopy equipment worth £44,000.

The cutting edge apparatus supplied by Friends of ANCHOR uses fibre-optic technology and a state-of-the-art camera to show minute details in the throat, allowing for earlier detection and accurate monitoring, both of which are essential in laryngeal cancers.

Investment in the new equipment was made possible thanks to donations from local civil engineering and construction firm WM Donald, in celebration of the company’s 40th anniversary.

Elaine Donald, director at WM Donald, said: “Last year marked four decades in business for WM Donald and we set ourselves the target of raising £40,000 for local charities. We held several fund-raising events and were overwhelmed by the generosity shown. We were so pleased to be able to donate £60,000 to FoA, with the majority of that going towards this new piece of equipment for head and neck cancer patients.

“Friends of ANCHOR is a charity we have had the pleasure of supporting for a number of years and will continue to do so.”

The funding for the Maxillofacial Department sees Friends of ANCHOR continue its commitment to providing the best care possible for head and neck cancer patients. The charity funded the first endoscopy scope in the clinic in 2001, which was in place for 17 years.