Flu vaccination advice

Parents of primary school children in the Mearns are being urged to act now to get their children ready to fight flu with winter approaching.

Following last year’s severe flu season, health professionals have this week highlighted the benefits of getting children vaccinated early ahead of the arrival of winter.

Flu vaccination consent forms from NHS Grampian will be sent out with schoolchildren next week as the autumn term gets fully under way.

Parents need to return them within the seven-day window if they want their child to be vaccinated.

Health experts say the safe and effective nasal vaccine is the best way to help protect children from flu - it only takes a few minutes and provides protection for around a year.

To date, more than 1.6 million doses of the nasal vaccine have been given to 2-11 year olds in Scotland.

The vaccine will be offered to 400,000 primary aged children this year as part of the Scottish childhood immunisation programme.

The deputy chief medical officer for Scotland has urged parents to consider getting their child vaccinated, not only to protect them, but to help stop the spread of the virus to others.

Dr Gregor Smith said: “Incidences of flu in Scotland rose last winter, which is why we’re advising people to get ready to fight flu ahead of winter hitting.

“Flu can be serious, and can result in even healthy children being hospitalised.

“The vaccine remains the best way to protect your child against flu and its complications, and helps protect those around them who may be vulnerable to flu.”

He added: “Primary school children cannot receive their flu vaccination if a signed consent form isn’t returned, so I’d encourage parents to look out for it.

“By everyone playing their part, we can stop the spread of the virus this winter.”

The childhood flu immunisation programme, for those aged 2-11, was introduced in Scotland in 2013.

Primary school children receive their vaccination at school from the start of October, with children aged 2–5 and not yet in school vaccinated at their GP practice.

Children must be two on September 1 to be eligible.

Around 560,000 children will be offered the flu vaccination in 2018/19.

For further information on the immunisation programme, visit: https://www.nhsinform.scot/campaigns/get-ready-for-flu