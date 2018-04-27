Local donation towards dialysis unit

Stonehaven’s renal dialysis project has received a contribution from a local group.

The town’s 41 Club has donated £2000 towards the eagerly-awaited development.

Construction of the satellite dialysis unit got under way last August and is due to open later this year.

It is being built as part of the town’s Kincardine Community Hospital.

The project started after a major fundraising initiative spanning five years which helped to raise around £1million.

A huge community effort involved most local groups who contributed to the campaign at some stage.

The latest donation was raised through the 41 Club’s former May Ball.

Club chairman Mike Walton told the Leader: “It was raised over a few years, mostly through the proceeds of May Balls that we used to run.

“The new unit will be a major boost for the community and that’s why we gave the money.

“It is much needed in the area and will save people going in three or four times a week to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for dialysis.”

The 41 club has a membership of more than 20, made up of former members of the Round Table.

It meets once a month in Stonehaven’s Belvidere Hotel with guest speakers.

The donation has been welcomed.

Dr Ann Humphrey, associate specialist in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s dialysis unit and lead fundraiser for the campaign, said: “We are all delighted by this very generous donation to the Stonehaven Renal project.

“The support we have had from the local community has been second to none and we are very grateful to the 41 Club for their generosity.”

In 2010, the NHS Grampian Renal Unit were left a legacy of £250,000 for dialysis machines.

It was felt that this was best identified as a capital fund towards a satellite renal unit in South Aberdeenshire as this was the one area in the region that as yet was not served by such a facility.

The new unit will cover a large area – from as far south as St Cyrus, over to Luthermuir and up to Fettercairn, Banchory and across to Portlethen.

Cost of start up, including building and equipment for a six-bed unit, was estimated at around £1.5 million pounds.

The unit will be able to treat 24 patients a week if working on a full-time basis.

Initially, it would operate on a three-day week pattern.