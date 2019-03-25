Homes plan for former Mearns pub

Plans have been lodged for the conversion of a former roadside pub in the Mearns.

It is proposed to turn the one-time watering hole near Inverbervie into two homes.

The ‘Rob Roy’, which is situated at Roadside of Kinneff, dates from the early 19th century and is a C-listed building.

E. Gordon is seeking the approval of planners to transform the property, which has lain empty for two years.

In a supporting statement, agents Bennett Architectural Design Limited say the exterior of the building appears to be in good structural order.

They say: “Cosmetically there are a number of uncompleted, reconfigured window and door openings, but they appear to be structurally sound.”

Conscious of the historical importance of the building and its listed status, the agents maintain it was crucial to retain the original architect’s design.

They add in their statement: “By carefully configuring the internal layout, to utilise existing external openings, and complimenting the original design with subservient additions to the building, it is possible to create two dwelling houses without the loss of its original character.”