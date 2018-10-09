Joy receives her BEM

A Stonehaven woman has been presented with the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to older people in the town.

Joy Adams has been volunteering at Edenholme Care Home for more than 30 years.

She was recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in June.

Family and friends gathered at the home on October 2 for the presentation by Carol Kinghorn, Lord-Lieutenant of Kincardineshire.

Joy has touched the lives of many people over the years and brings a smile to the home’s residents and staff. She has arranged entertainment and parties and held a knitting group there.

Dr Olushola Ajidi, of Stonehaven’s Restoration Chapel, said: “Life at Edenholme would not be the same without her daily visits.”

Joy has been invited to a Royal garden party next summer.