Just beautiful! Bervie gets an award

Inverbervie has made its mark in the annual Beautiful Scotland Awards.

First-time entrant Brighter Bervie was presented with a silver medal certificate and received the RHS Award for Overcoming Diversity.

It recognised the group’s activities to tackle invasive species such as Japanese knotweed.

Using Lottery Funding, members of the community are being trained by Scottish National Heritage to undertake removal work.

Judges toured selected streets, paths, gardens and met people in the village directly involved in projects past, present and future.

The local group had issued an appeal for volunteers to spruce up the community in time for ‘judging day’.

The awards are organised by the environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful.

Peter Leonard, the organisation’s operations director, said: “I would like to commend the groups from Aberdeenshire for their fantastic work.

“It is thanks to their efforts that local spaces and places they treasure are maintained to such high standards.”

This year, Inverbervie was among 11 new entrants to join the competition.