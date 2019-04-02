Lions Club set for concert

If you are a one of Stonehaven’s senior citizens, then Thursday, April 18, is a night not to be missed

Stonehaven and District Lions Club is gearing up to hold its senior citizens concert at the town hall.

The free event has been running for more than 20 years and is a popular annual get-together.

A variety of music and dance – including Mackie Academy musicians and singers along with traditional dancers - will be on offer and a cake and a cup of tea, or maybe something a bit stronger, will be on hand to loosen those vocal cords and get the feet tapping.

Lions Club president Craig Bunyan said it promises to be a great night.

He told the Leader: “This is a great free event to give something back to our senior citizens. As always, all are welcome to attend.”

Club colleague Julie Lindeman added: “We are absolutely delighted to have pupils from Mackie Academy performing for us at this event, as well as the traditional entertainment and Mrs Lindsay’s School of Dance fresh from their latest dance show success of Moana and The Greatest Showman.

“We hope everyone who attends enjoys the entertainment and we look forward to welcoming everyone on the evening.”

The concert will get under way at 7.30pm.

Free tickets can be collected at the Stonehaven Library on Evan Street on Saturday, April 13, from 11am till 1pm.

If you require transport to the concert, call 01569 763687