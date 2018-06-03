Local fundraiser goes to extremes

Fettercairn man Ronan Anderson is taking part in the Celtman Extreme Triathlon on June 16.

“This is a huge undertaking and he has been training extremely hard!” said his wife Laura.

“The Celtman takes participants on a 3.8km swim through freezing Loch Shieldaig, a 202km cycle on Highland roads and a 42km run though the mountains of the Scottish Highlands.

BBC’s The Adventure Show will be airing coverage later in the year. We are raising money for Friends of Carronhill in Stonehaven to try and raise enough money for an inclusive playground for children with and without disabilities to play together.”

The Andersons are pictured at Carronhill School on Wednesday with some of the children after going to view the playground plans. Go to Facebook page Carronhill-Playground-Fund and to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/trihardmumanddad to contribute.

Peter Vardy Land-Rover Aberdeen are supporting the couple and will be supplying a car for the weekend.