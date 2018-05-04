Local mum’s fundraising

An Inverbervie woman is taking to her role as a fundraiser for the Stroke Association.

Mother-of-two Andrea Watt took part in the recent Run Balmoral 10k and has raised £120 so far for the organisation.

Andrea has just started as the charity’s fundraiser for the North of Scotland and is determined to become involved in activities.

She said: “Running for the Stroke Association for the first time, I enjoyed the 10k route and it was lovely to see so many familiar faces and I even beat my time from last year.”

Andrea is also fundraising for the forthcoming Royal Wedding.

She is holding a Make May Purple Royal Wedding Party.

This month the Stroke Association is calling on people to wear purple and raise funds to support its ‘Go Purple for Pounds’ activity as part of Make May Purple.