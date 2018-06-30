Local producer wins award at Royal Highland Show

A Mearns fruit grower has won a leading award at the M&S Farming for the Future presentation at the recent Royal Highland Show.

Ross Mitchell, owner of Castleton Fruit Ltd., at Fordoun, received the Innovation Award which recognises producers who are pushing the boundaries in their sector

The Mitchell family has farmed at Castleton since 1992 and made the switch from dairy farming to fruit growing in 1999.

Since then, the business has expanded significantly, with strawberry production alone increasing from 20 to 160 acres.

The latest innovations at Castleton involve the farm’s cherry orchard, which was first established in 2010 in conjunction with M&S.