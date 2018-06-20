Macphie on business awards shortlist

Local food manufacturer Macphie is a finalist in this year’s Northern Star Business Awards in recognition of its work with a local school.

The company, which formed a partnership with Mearns Academy in Laurencekirk last year, has been shortlisted for the Inspiring Futures award.

The accolade celebrates schools and businesses working together to inspire the younger generation and prepare pupils for the world of work.

In the last year, Macphie has given pupils at the local secondary a taste of opportunities in the food industry by attending career fairs and challenging pupils to come up with their own healthy cake brand.

Focusing on preparing pupils for the workplace, the business has carried out mock interviews with senior learners and donated over £8,000 in IT equipment which is being used in the classroom to teach skills including CV writing and managing personal finances.

Chairman Alastair Macphie said: “To be shortlisted for this award is a fantastic achievement.

“Our engagement with schools is part of our wider connection with local communities but also plays an important part in informing the next generation of the workforce about career opportunities in the food industry.

“This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without employees from across the business getting involved in a variety of school projects over the last year.”

Mearns Academy’s principal teacher of achievement Katherine Nepute said: “With input from Macphie, we’re able to expose our young people to activities carried out in the workplace.

“These tasks might be carried out on a much bigger scale in the real world, but they use the same skills we’re now able to explore in the classroom - from research and planning to project management and teamwork.

The winner will be announced at the awards ceremony in September.