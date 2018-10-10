Major boost for Mearns charity

A Mearns charity has been awarded £15,000 from Scotmid to add much-needed facilities.

Laurencekirk Memorial Park has received the funding from Scotmid Co-operative’s Community Connect initiative.

The project was launched last year to help support charities, community projects and good causes continue valuable workin communities.

Pillar Kincardine was awarded £7,500 in the latest round of funding.

The Laurencekirk group will put the cash towards improving the space, including plans for a unisex, disabled access toilet.

Spokesman Peter Reid said: “This is fantastic news for the memorial park and the funding of £15,000 from Community Connect will help us to bring our plans to life.

“The park should be a space for all, and that’s why we plan to use the funding to build a unisex, disabled access toilet, with an adjoining storage unit.

“This is something which the local community is really behind and the fact we can now make this plan a reality is a real boost.

“Huge thanks to all the Scotmid members who voted for us – it will make a massive difference to our local area.”

The initiative sees groups win a share of £25,000 generated from the sale of single-use carrier bags to support their ongoing work in the area.

Scotmid members collected votes by swiping their Community Connect card after every in-store purchase and then voted for their preferred good cause.