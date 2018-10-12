Major funding boost for Pillar

A Stonehaven-based mental health charity has received a significant funding boost.

Pillar Kincardine has been awarded nearly £30,000 from the Self Management Fund, a Scottish Government fund administered by the Health and Social Care Alliance Scotland (the ALLIANCE).

Pillar is one of 26 new projects across Scotland which will share a slice of £650,000 to transform support for people living with long-term conditions.

The funding of £29,200 was announced by Aberdeenshire Provost Bill Howatson at the group’s AGM on Tuesday.

Commenting on the award, Pillar Kincardine chair Mike Maas-Lowit said: “This funding will allow us to develop and support a peer learning programme which will lead to the provision of local peer mentors and will be an opportunity to create learning to feed back into HSCP as an exemplar.

“It will help deliver a range of mental fitness workshops including an evidence-based programme which teaches adults and young people the skills to understand and manage their own emotions and mental health.

“It will also help provide volunteering opportunities for people with long-term mental health conditions, and include family, carers and wider support networks in the service design and delivery.”

Pillar is a small voluntary organisation supporting people in and around Kincardine and the Mearns who are coping with serious emotional, social or mental health difficulties.

It operates from the “Crossroads” carer centre in Barclay Street but uses a number of community facilities in the Stonehaven, Inverbervie, Portlethen and Laurencekirk areas.