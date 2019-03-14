Man charged after three die in A90 crash

A man has been charged in connection with a multi-vehicle crash on the A90 that left three people dead.

The collision, involving a bus and two cars, happened at Glenbervie around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Police have confirmed that a 34-year-old man, who was driving a Renault Megane, is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later.

The three people who died, two men and a woman, were passengers in the Renault and are understood to have been foreign nationals.

A woman who was also in the car was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The crash also involved a Citylink coach and a Ford B Max.

None of the bus passengers was hurt but the driver sustained minor injuries.

The man and woman in the Ford were taken to hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.