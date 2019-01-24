Mary Queen of Scots debut for Stonehaven father and son

A Stonehaven father and son rubbed shoulders with the stars when filming Mary Queen of Scots.

Phil Mills-Bishop and Brann were hired as extras for five days of shooting for the blockbuster movie, which features a cast including Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie and former Dr Who David Tennant.

The pair replied to an advertisement from one of the companies looking for men with beards to feature in the historical drama,

They filmed their parts in the film in the Aviemore and Strathdon areas.

Phil said: “I was a knight. It was great fun but tiring standing about up to 12 hours in the rain and mud and always thinking of food.

“It took hours for me to get the costume on and make up. It was real chain mail and so heavy and I was exhausted by the end of the day.

“Extras do not get the plaudits they should as they make a real contribution to the success of any film.”

He added: “In one scene, with more than 300 men on a track over a burn near Strathdon Primary School, the pupils spied the filming and created such a commotion that it had to be stopped and arrangements made for the children to visit the set in exchange for curtailing their break times.”

Phil said Saoirse Ronan, who plays Mary, was “extremely pleasant” with all the extras.

The Stonehaven community councillor and co-ordinator of Stonehaven and NE Scotland Twinning Group, added: “David Tennant played the Rev Doctor Knox and I was standing right in front of him when he made his speech to the army and he kept getting the end bit wrong.

“Everyone could not stop laughing amid shouts from the director of ‘cut’.”

The movie is being tipped to give a boost to Scottish tourism.