Mearns attraction for exchange students

Following another successful year of Stonehaven and the Mearns welcoming French and Spanish school students, organisers are now looking ahead to 2019.

School groups are expected to arrive in the area early in the New Year.

The students, aged 14-17, stay with local families and give the community a boost during their visits.

The area is extremely popular with the young visitors, partly due to the attraction of Stonehaven itself with its harbour, stunning cliffs and unspoilt beach.

During their stay, they also visit St Cyrus Nature Reserve, Dunnottar Castle, Aberdeen and Inverness.

Organisers say that what the French and Spanish students particularly enjoy is the warmth and conviviality of local host families.

For many, it is their first taste of Scottish life.

Emilie Bouchard spoke fondly on a previous visit: “I loved this week in Stonehaven - I really miss you and hope to come back again soon.”

The experience is equally rewarding for local host families.

Michelle Fraser said about hosting in 2017: “I just dropped off the last of my French students for the season. They have all been a joy.

“I learned a lot from them and they had a great time learning about the Scottish culture.

“It’s an enriching experience, welcoming young students who you have never met into your home. Taking time to talk and gaining knowledge is a two-way street.

Anyone wanting to join the host family network should contact Clare from Language Travel Tours on (01561 378218) or (07787 858368) or (clare.plaister@wanadoo.fr).

Alternatively, visit the LTT Facebook page at www.facebook.com/languagetraveltours