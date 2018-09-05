Mermaids on song

A pair of singing mermaids - one from the Mearns - delighted visitors when they recently swam close to the shores of west Cornwall.

The Marazion Mermaid, local girl Scarlette Von B, 22, was accompanied by friend Kirsten Waddell, also known as the Stonehaven Mermaid.

Both qualified professional vocalists, the two young women first met a few years ago in Cyprus, when they both worked as principal singers for a group of hotels.

The pair have kept in touch, meeting up at a Mermaid convention held in London in April, and again more recently in Cornwall.

They frequently slip into their movie grade professional mermaid attire at children’s parties, charity photoshoots, corporate events and festivals, and make pre arranged “surprise” appearances for children and adults.

Kirsten, who is 24, has worked with children with additional support needs - transforming into her mermaid form as a way of therapy for children.

She said: “There really isn’t much in 2018 that makes people stop in their tracks.

“It’s all those amazed faces, both children and adults, that makes it so much fun.”