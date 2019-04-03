Minor Injury Unit review progress

A review of Minor Injury Units (MIUs) in Aberdeenshire, is moving into the final phase with a series of public consultation events.

At the June, 2018, meeting of the Integration Joint Board (IJB), members agreed the findings of the MIU Review and instructed officers to form local implementation groups to continue the work of the review.

They have looked at the feedback from the public at the first round of events, as well as the data on how many people use the services and at what times and are now ready to share their findings.

Each area that currently has a minor injury unit will host an event, open to all, to share and discuss a range of future operating models.

Stonehaven will host one on Thursday, April 25, in the Invercarron Resource Centre from 4-7pm.

Following these events, a paper setting out the findings of the review and recommendations on the future operating models for five of the units will be presented to the IJB for final consideration.

Rhona Atkinson, chair of the IJB, said: “These events are a great opportunity for everyone who contributed to the first round of engagement events to see how important their input has been and to see what the unit in their area will look like in the future.”

Councillor Anne Stirling, IJB vice-chair added: “I am delighted that the team behind the review are entering the final phase of the project and I am looking forward to seeing the recommendations which are presented to the IJB.”

Each event will be an opportunity for local residents to see and discuss a range of fully-costed options for their unit as well as analysis of attendances to the units.

Members of staff will be on hand to discuss any of the recommendations or findings.