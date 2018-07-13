Missing man: police appeal

Police are concerned following the disappearance of a Portlethen man.

Malcolm Ritchie, 64, has been reported missing from his home in the Schoolhill Road area.

Mr Ritchie was last seen around 8am and is believed to be using a white Audi Q3, registration JR15 MMR.

He is described as 6ft 2in, of stocky build and has short grey hair and may be wearing black rectangular glasses.

When last seen, Mr Ritchie was wearing denim jeans, brown shoes and a brown, speckled zip-up fleece.

PC Malcolm Kinross said: “We have concerns for Malcolm Ritchie’s welfare and would urge anyone who recognises him or sees his car to contact us.”