MP limbers up for marathon

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie is taking up the challenge of running the London marathon to raise funds for charity.

The Scottish Conservative MP – who is also parliamentary private secretary (PPS) to the Prime Minister – will don his running shoes for the event on Sunday, April 28.

Mr Bowie will be training over the coming weeks ahead of the race.

He is collecting sponsorship to donate to Alzheimer’s Research UK, the leading dementia research charity dedicated to diagnosis, prevention, treatment and cure.

Mr Bowie said: “I am very much looking forward to taking part in the London marathon – although truth be told, I am not training nearly enough and have no idea in what time I might finish.

“I have a little more than two months to prepare.

“It is a daunting prospect, but I’m determined to do my best to raise funds for this charity which is very important to me.”

He added: “Alzheimer’s Research UK are challenging the way people think about dementia, and are actively bringing together people that can speed up progress and invest in cutting-edge research.

“I share their belief that medical research can and will deliver life-changing preventions, treatments and, one day, a cure.”

Anyone wanting to donate can do so via Mr Bowie’s Just Giving page https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=andrewbowierpfhm201714685&pageUrl=2.