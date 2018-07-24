New ambulance makes its debut

The new Portlethen and District Voluntary Community Ambulance was unveiled at an open day on Saturday.

More than 35 people attended the event at Portlethen Medical Centre, including representatives from those who had provided funds and volunteer drivers.

Dr Graeme Miller performed the opening ceremony and praised the valuable service provided by the ambulance and volunteers drivers.

The vehicle provides a transport service to people living in the Portlethen, Newtonhill, Muchalls and surrounding area and is now in its 36th year.

The primary service is to transport patients who have difficulty getting to and from Portlethen Medical Practice and it runs five days a week.

It is also used to ferry members of the Young at Hearts Club, who meet on a Wednesday at Portlethen Academy, and the Newtonhill Lunch Club, who gather at Skateraw Hall on a Friday.

On a Sunday, the ambulance transports elderly members of Portlethen Parish Church and on the last Saturday of the month it is used to ferry people from Portlethen to Invercarron Respite Centre in Stonehaven.

Fund raising for the new ambulance started in September, 2017.

The committee have expressed their thanks to the local community for their tremendous suport.

A new vehicle costs £36,000 and the charity had to raise £24,000 to replace their existing ambulance.

Large donations were received from Aviva Community Fund, Tesco and Portlethen District Community Council.

The local community councils of Newtonhill and North Kincardine along with Newtonhill Common Good Fund and local businesses McIntosh Donald and Michies also provided funds. Additionally, donations were received from Milne Family Trust and George Crombie Trust.

Portlethen and District Voluntary Community Ambulance Association has been in existence since 1983.