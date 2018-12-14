New shop will inspire adult support work

A charity has continued 30th anniversary celebrations with the opening of a new shop and workshop in Stonehaven.

Inspire By Stonehaven in Allardice Street supports adults with learning disabilities and additional support needs and is the organisation’s second charity shop and workshop, following Huntly in 2016.

Inspire started life as Partnership Housing in 1988 and then became Partnership before adopting its current name in 2006. Service provision began in 1990 and now more than 300 adults are supported across 40 services in Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Angus.

Inspire chief executive Linda Gray said: “The Inspire By model has positioned itself as the modern blueprint for day service provision for people with learning disabilities and additional support needs in north-east Scotland.

“It successfully combines employability-focused daily support services with the fundraising potential of a charity shop and we are delighted that the new shop has been so warmly received and well supported by the local community so far.”

To find out more, visit www.inspireptl.org.uk.