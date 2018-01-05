Nippy but dip raises cash

Dippers braved chilly temperatures to take the annual New Year’s Day plunge in Stonehaven harbour.

Organisers praised the 120 hardy souls who took part in the traditional ‘Nippy Dip’.

They raised £1300 for Stonehaven RNLI and £862 for the Special Nursery neo-natal unit in Aberdeen.

Backed by the community council, the harbour event continues to grow in popularity.

Council chairman Phil Mills-Bishop said: “The total number of dippers was 120 which is fantastic when you consider that the New Year record holders Dundee managed just 200 this year.

“The record in any one year by Dundee is 400. I think next year Stonehaven can beat that. The watching crowd was around 400.”

Participants were encouraged to turn up in fancy dress - the more extreme the better - with the local Co-op donating food vounchers for the best and most outrageous costumes.

Mr Mills-Bishop added: “Many thanks to my community council colleagues who helped out, to the Co-op for the food vouchers, Stonehaven Lions for the whisky, to Drew and all the crew of the Stoney lifeboat, to Taste of the Wild for the coffees and venison burgers, Scot Medical for ambulance cover and all from the Special Nursery.

“The tremendous turnout and involvement demonstrates what community means and it is alive and kicking in Stonehaven.”