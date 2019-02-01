Options for coastal flood protection

Proposals have been unveiled to prevent further coastal flooding incidents in Stonehaven.

Aberdeenshire Council organised a public consultation in Mackie Academy this week following an extensive study carried out by consultants JBA.

The £180,000 protection project was approved last year by members of Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee.

The aim of this week’s meeting was to inform local people about the survey and ask for feedback on how the local coastal flooding problem can be addressed.

Among the proposals outlined in the study are raising or replacing the sea wall, lifting the promenade and footpath area behind it, possibly realigning the River Cowie, and increasing the amount of shingle on the beach in key areas.

Chris Anstock, of Stonehaven Flood Action, said: “There’s been a lot of good work done and a lot of very interesting options now being put forward.

“I think we have to be realistic about what money might be available and it may well be that a combination of some of the cheaper options being proposed could have more effect than one or two of the more expensive options.”

He added: “Rather than give any direct feedback on the night, I asked for time to consider these options and to discuss them with others of the Stonehaven Flood Action Group.

“Some of these things are fairly technical and need a bit of time to consider.

“Overall, it was a very helpful meeting and it is progress on the issue.”

There is now a two-week opportunity for public comment on the options, by email, in person or in writing to the council.

Details can be obtained from flooding@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.