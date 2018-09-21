Pedal power drives Catterline event

A Mearns village biking day is going from strength to strength.

The Tour de Catterline was held on Sunday and attracted more than 70 riders.

Now in its 18th year, the event takes cyclists through the stunning countryside of Mearns and Deeside with all abilities, ages and aspiration taking part.

With 50, 35 and 10-mile routes, personal bests were the order of the day.

One of the organisers said: “It encourages determination, inspiration and a healthy competitive element for all riders, particularly those between Montvelo and Stonehaven Cycling Clubs.”

The 72 riders who participated raised £900 for SHMU, a charity helping people in regeneration areas of Aberdeen to develop life and employment skills using community media.

Organisers have thanked the local Creel Inn for its support and Bike Remedy, in Stonehaven, for providing an impressive selection of prizes.

The most coveted award of the day, the Yellow Jersey, went to the Boggon family who earned it with their endurance, motivation and loyalty for the annual community event.