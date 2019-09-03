A big day in Mackie’s history

Mackie Academy celebrated a major milestone as it marked 50 years at its Slug Road premises.

The Stonehaven school invited former pupils to send mementos to be the centrepiece of the anniversary celebrations that took place last Friday.

Visitors at Mackie's open day

Original plans for the school, supplied by the Aberdeenshire Archives, were among the memorabilia on display.

There was also the chance to view the new house logos which were designed by S6 pupil Lewis King.

Head teacher Louise Moir described it as a “special day”.

She said: “I have been really pleased with the response by former pupils who have sent us a range of mementos that helped this special day be a big success.

“The anniversary was a lovely occasion.

“I would like to thank everyone who played a part in making this commemoration such a triumph.”

Councillor Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee chair, said: “Many congratulations Mackie Academy on this special achievement of half a century at Slug Road.

“These buildings have played a part in the education of many who have grown up in Stonehaven over the years.

“I wish Mackie Academy all the best and another 50 years at this site.”

Mackie moved to the current site in 1969. The original building in Arduthie Road was destroyed by fire in the 1920s and then rebuilt.

The late Alex Johnstone, MSP for North East Scotland, who passed away in 2016, Arctic explorer Luke Robertson and athlete Kelsey Stewart are among former pupils.