A ‘green’ generation joins up with The Bay

A Stonehaven chip shop has recruited a team of Green Champions.

The Bay Fish and Chips held a sustainability celebration day for care home residents and primary pupils.

They learned all about fishing from future stocks, and the importance of protecting the ocean from plastic.

A total of 56 residents from Edenholme and 23 Arduthie School youngsters worked with the Bay’s founder and owner, Calum Richardson.

The Green Champions initiative, which is piloted by Aberdeenshire Council, is designed to equip people with the knowledge and skills to make eco-friendly choices in their everyday lives.

Representatives from J & M Fraser Farms, based at Burnorrachie, Bridge of Muchalls, joined Calum at Edenholme to explain how potatoes make the journey from field to fork, before everyone rolled up their sleeves to plant seedlings in the care home’s very own vegetable patches, despite the adverse weather.

The day wrapped up with The Bay’s award-winning fish and chips, enjoyed by young and old alike.

Calum said: “Stonehaven is more than just a beautiful town – it’s a real community.

“It’s wonderful to be able to bring what’s grown on our doorstep to the residents of Edenholme and the pupils of Arduthie Primary School as we celebrate what locals can do to go green.

“Things like growing your own potatoes or shopping for MSC-certified fish may seem like small tweaks, but everything adds up to make a difference that will hopefully be felt for generations to come.”

Both Edenholme and Arduthie have previously worked together as part of the Green Champions programme – creating bug hotels as friendly havens for all kinds of creatures, from bumblebees to hedgehogs.

Jason Strathdee, care home manager at Edenholme, said: “What we’re doing is an example of how the dining experience can bring people together irrespective of age and ability.

“Part of Edenholme’s service vision is to be at the heart of our community and working with local school children and businesses like The Bay is making that vision a reality.”

Calum set out 13 years ago to change people’s perceptions of what a fish and chip shop business could be.

Voted Britain’s best eating experience in 2018 by The Lonely Planet, The Bay was ranked at 31 of 500 foodie destinations listed in the guide.

The businessman champions eco-friendly practice wherever possible.