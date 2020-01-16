Aberdeenshire appoints new planning chief

Aberdeenshire Council has appointed a new head of planning and environment.

Paul Macari, 38, previously served for three years as the council’s principal developer obligations officer.

His appointment follows the recent retirement of Robert Gray, who was in the role for 10 years and was instrumental in leading Aberdeenshire to become one of the top performing planning authorities in Scotland.

The council’s director of infrastructure services, Stephen Archer, said: “We are delighted to welcome Paul back to Aberdeenshire Council as head of planning and environment.

“He brings with him a detailed knowledge of the authority and I have no doubt he will help further develop the planning service in the years to come.

“While we continue to be a very strongly-performing authority, we must also strengthen engagement with the development industry and our local communities to ensure Aberdeenshire remains a great place in which to live and work.”

Relishing the opportunities and challenges which lie ahead, Mr Macari, a father-of-two, said: “There are a number of key areas which we will be addressing including developing our digital agenda, working with new planning legislation and focusing on sustainability and climate change.

“We will also be maintaining a strong focus on our budget and developing greater collaboration within Aberdeenshire’s many and varied communities.”