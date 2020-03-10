Aberdeenshire Council warning over fly-tipping

Aberdeenshire Council has issued a stark warning to residents and businesses over the scourge of fly-tipping.

The authority has handed out two £200 fixed penalty notices so far this year for the illegal dumping of items across the region.

A resident was fined in February after her waste was found fly-tipped on a privately-owned estate.

Just days later, a business was issued with a similar penalty for disposing of a commercial fridge at a household recycling centre not licensed to take business waste.

Council waste manager Ros Baxter said: “Households and businesses have a duty of care to make sure that their waste is disposed of lawfully.

“Businesses must ensure that their waste is taken to a disposal company which has the appropriate licence to accept it.

“Residents and businesses should be wary about using a ‘man with a van’ or similar adverts on social media to dispose of waste.”

Before allowing any waste to be taken away, residents and businesses should always note the vehicle registration number, ask to see a waste carrier’s licence, inquire where the waste is going to be taken and get a receipt.

If the person removing the waste won’t grant the request, then the chances are it will be illegally dumped and there is a risk of a fixed penalty notice as a consequence.

Fly-tipping, littering or dog fouling can be reported by completing an online form on the council website or calling the Wasteline on 03456 081207.