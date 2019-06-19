All geared up for Stoney’s ‘Happening’

It’s all hands to the pumps as Stonehaven’s annual summer beer festival kicks off its 10th anniversary celebrations from Thursday.

The Midsummer Beer Happening promises three days of beer, street food and music - and hopes to smash through a charity fundraising milestone.

Robert Lindsay, organiser of the Happening, said: “In the 10 years we have been running the beer festival in Stonehaven we have raised more than £125,000 for charity. T

“This year we are confident we can get over the £150,000 mark, and then some.

“Which means the 5,000 plus people who will join us at the marquee will not only be having a good time, they will be doing good, too.”

Robert said the emphasis is very much on having fun and people enjoying the more than 120 beers on offer, the award-winning food vendors who will be at the al fresco

food court at the Happening’s purpose-built marquee in Baird Park and the rich range of local musical talent who will provided the soundtrack to the event.

He said: “We have stepped things up for our 10th year and we are sure people will like what we’ve done with the place.

“Rather than having a massive central bar, brewers will have their own pop-up bars round the marquee.

“It will create a special atmosphere, almost like a marketplace for great beer.

“It also means you can find out more about the beer you are drinking from the people who brew it.”

Music will be central to the event, too, with local bands and artists lining up to play everything from soul and blues to rock and jazz.

Things will also get colourful on Saturday, with the return of Hawaiian shirt day.

Robert said: “This was so popular last year, when everyone turned up in the brightest and most colourful shirts we’ve seen, to be greeted by flower garlands at

the entrance to marquee.

“It was great fun and we’re delighted to bring it back.”

He is also looking forward to seeing a record-breaking entry of 1,000 riders in the Happening’s Sportive start off from Baird Park on Saturday morning.

The riders will take on three different but equally challenging routes around the Mearns and over the Cairn O’ Mount.

Robert said: “We’ve pulled out all the stops to make this a Happening to remember and we can’t wait to welcome old friends back to the marquee and make many new ones – all 5,000 plus of them.”