Area committee’s courthouse funding

Councillors have awarded nearly £3,000 towards a high-definition projector, screen and audio equipment for the former Stonehaven courthouse.

Stonehaven Town Partnership (STP) plans to fully equip the main courtroom to provide a multi-media facility which can be used by local schools, as an entertainment venue and community meeting space.

Kincardine and Mearns councillors heard the group had also received funding from Stonehaven Round Table and had itself put £500 towards the £4,447 costs. STP was awarded £8,000 in 2017 towards renovations but the funding was not paid due to time constraints.