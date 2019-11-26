Azuma trains start on Aberdeen-London route

A new fleet of trains has been introduced on the Aberdeen to London route.

The inaugural southbound London North Eastern Railway (LNER) Azuma left the city on Tuesday morning.

It was calling at Stonehaven, Montrose, Arbroath, Dundee, Leuchars, Kirkcaldy, Inverkeithing, Edinburgh Haymarket and Edinburgh Waverley, and then continuing the journey to London King’s Cross.

The company says the new service is set to transform travel for customers and communities along the East Coast route.

The Azuma trains are replacing LNER’s diesel High Speed Trains (HSTs) which have served the Aberdeen route for about 40 years.

David Horne, LNER managing director, said: “The Granite City is the gateway to the UK’s largest national park, the Cairngorms, as well as being surrounded by some of Scotland’s most scenic coastlines.

“It’s a magnificent destination all year round and what better way to get to and from Aberdeen in style and speed.

“We’re also pleased to be able to respond to customer feedback by increasing the space available for luggage on board our longer distance services where customers typically travel with more luggage.”

LNER is replacing all 45 of the existing trains in its fleet with 65 new Azuma trains, which will be completed by June, 2020.