Bervie family’s marathon bid

An Inverbervie family of four are lacing up their running shoes as they prepare to take part in the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon events next month,

They are raising funds on Sunday, May 5, for the Stroke Association.

Andrea Watt, 47, originally from Holywood in Northern Ireland, will take on the 26.2-mile marathon challenge around the streets of Belfast.

Fundraising for the Stroke Association (North Scotland), Andrea will be joined by husband Gordon, 45, and daughters Rebecca, 13, and Jessica, 10, as they run the 2.5-mile fun run.

The family will be joining more than 50 other Stroke Association runners in the fun run, nine-mile walk, marathon relay and the marathon itself.

Andrea said: “It will be very exciting and nerve-racking taking part in my first ever Belfast Marathon and great to know my family will be enjoying the fun run at the same time.

“As they are waiting the long time for me to finish, they will augment the cheer squad for the Stroke Association. We are all really looking forward to joining #TeamStroke in Belfast and the purple army of runners and volunteers.”

Andrea has previously completed the London (1997) and Edinburgh (2016) marathons and is hoping the atmosphere and Belfast ‘craic’ will get her round the course.

Anyone wanting to support the Watt family’s marathon challenge can donate to their JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andrea-watt4.