Burns supper boost for Mearns groups

A fundraising Burns supper held in Kinneff raised £2300.

The cash will be split equally between Kinneff and Catterline Village Hall funds, and Milltown Community Day Workshop at Arbuthnott.

The workshop provides a range of services and backing for people with additional support needs.

Commenting on the cash boost, village hall committee officials John Forbes, chairman, and Tony Peters, treasurer, praised support for the January event.

They said: “The great success of this fundraising event was due to the generosity of the sponsors, in particular Castleton Farm restaurant and shop, the quality of the Burns speakers and entertainment, and the tremendous rallying support of the local community and volunteers.”

Juliet Ward, workshop manager, said: “We are delighted that our local community have been so generous in their support of Milltown Day Workshop.

“The money will go towards meeting the cost of a much-needed replacement van to ensure that we can continue to get out and about to further develop our work with local groups.”

The success of the Burns supper means that planning is already under way for a similar event in 2021.

Dave Ramsay, of Mearns Heritage Services, added: “It is not the usual model for a Burns supper, but this approach involves the community, local businesses, and community volunteers which, through their efforts, can ‘pay forward’ for other community groups and organisations to benefit as well.”