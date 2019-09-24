Calum’s World Cup suppers

A Stonehaven businessman’s popularity is soaring at the rugby World Cup in Japan.

Calum Richardson, owner of The Bay Fish and Chips, has taken his tasty suppers to the fan zones and restaurants in the tournament’s host cities.

It was a winning return to the country for the award-winning chip shop boss.

During The Bay’s year as the UK’s top fish and chip shop in 2013, he was invited to Japan to take part in the Hankyu department store’s annual British Fair.

Calum served up thousands of fish suppers to hungry customers and was invited back in 2014 as an ambassador, and again as adviser to this year’s winners.

He told BBC Scotland: “I’ve been cooking in the fan zone in Yokohama for four days.

“Then we took over two Scottish themed bars in Yokohama. We have been serving fish and chips and whisky to the locals.”

Calum explained: “We take all the fish from Peterhead. It is caught by the Peterhead trawler Budding Rose and my supplier will cut it, freeze it for me and send it out here.

“I take my own batter too - we try to make it as authentic as possible and that’s the key.

“They can get all their own fish here, but if you are taking something in, it makes it unique for them and they love anything that’s Scottish.”

When he is not cooking in the fan zones, he is taking over small backstreet restaurants.

He added: “They respect everyone and welcome you into restaurants. It is fantastic. With the World Cup on, they are being so gracious to everyone.”