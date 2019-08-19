Carron Fish Bar is in the running

Scotland’s best fish and chip shops have been revealed as the UK Top 60 shortlist for the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award, the flagship category in the 2020 National Fish & Chip Awards, is announced.

The shops who topped the table for Scotland include the Carron Fish Bar in Stonehaven.

Organised by Seafish, the public body that supports the £10bn UK seafood industry, The National Fish & Chip Awards are the UK’s premier awards for fish and chips.

The awards recognise outstanding businesses across the country that are serving incredible fish and chips and providing excellent customer service.