CCS moves to new home in Stonehaven

Stonehaven’s community hub for people with disabilities has moved to new premises.

Cornerstone Connects Stonehaven (CCS) has transferred from Evan Street to Allardice Street.

The opening last Wednesday was performed by Aberdeenshire’s deputy provost Ron McKail who cut the ribbon along with two people CCS supports.

The hub launched in April, 2018, with the aim of helping people link with their community.

Since then, the number of people seeking support has increased significantly.

Currently CCS supports over 45 people each week, and was struggling to accommodate them all in Evan Street.

The activities offered by the group are client base led, meaning everything offered has been requested by those it supports.

CCS also operates as a shop, specialising in embroidered gifts, jewellery, eco-friendly and fair trade products as well as local artisan goods and crafts.

Funds raised from the shop go straight back into the service, paying for the resources needed to run its workshops.

Workshops run Monday to Friday from 10am-4pm and recent activities have included, tie dye sessions, music lessons, drama groups and craft sessions to produce products to sell in the shop.

Along with CCS, Cornerstone will also be moving Woodview Embroidery and Print, its other local social enterprise, to Allardice Street.

Woodview, currently based at Arduthie Business Centre, provides work experience to people with disabilities.

Team member David Neill said: “This has been an incredible journey for us.

“Six years ago we were arranging activities for people with disabilities once or twice a week, and now we are opening Connects Trading Corner, an accessible social hub and shop in the heart of Stonehaven.

“By teaming up with Woodview Embroidery and Print, we have been able to move to a much larger premises and now have the space needed to support even more people in Stonehaven.”