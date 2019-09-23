Centre stage for directors

Stonehaven has a major influence on a Roald Dahl double bill at Aberdeen Arts Centre later this month.

Peter Esson, a local resident, is directing George’s Marvellous Medicine, and Bruce Taylor, who formerly lived in the town, is directing The Witches.

The Roald Dahl Double will be performed at the city venue from September 26-28.

A long-term member of Ury Players, Peter was been active in pantos for a number of years and has directed several full-length summer productions for them.

In addition, he has also directed several youth and adult entries for the Scottish Community Drama Association (SCDA) Festival since 2011.

This included taking Ury Players to the Scottish Youth Final in 2012.

A keen member of the SCDA, Peter is committed to developing youth talent and is looking forward to bringing George’s Marvellous Medicine to the Aberdeen stage.

Meanwhile, Bruce is a Roald Dahl superfan, and has worked with Studio Theatre Group (Aberdeen) for the past four years directing the likes of Mary Queen of Scots Got Her Head Chopped Off, Steel Magnolias and most recently, The Hound of the Baskervilles.

During the summer of 2018, he also directed the Fleeman touring production of the Charles Barron’s comedy, Skirlie.

The Witches has been a passion project of Bruce’s for a number of years and he is eagerly anticipating bringing his favourite Dahl tale to life in vivid and fantastical ways next week.