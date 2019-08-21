Chapelton boost for local charities

The Chapelton community recently hosted a 10K run for adults and a 1K run for children around the streets and through the Elsick Estate.

The event was another great success for the organising committee. Over 100 children took part in the 1K run while 400 ran in the 10K race.

The annual event supports local good causes in the community, including; Portlethen and District Voluntary Community Ambulance, 1st Muchalls & Newtonhill Scout Group, Chapelton Baby & Toddler Group, Friends of Newtonhill School, Newtonhill Pipe Band, Pillar Kincardineshire and Police Scotland Youth Volunteers.

Ann Gallon, a spokeswoman for the organising committee said: “This is our second Chapelton 10k, which was a huge success. The day itself brought many visitors to Chapelton who enjoyed taking part or supporting those who were and our events village was kept busy. It’s a lot of work and time for the committee leading up to the event but so rewarding seeing everyone take part and enjoy it. It’s great for us to be able to give something back to local charities and the community too for all the wonderful services they provide.”

Colin Stratton, chairperson of the Portlethen and District Voluntary Community Ambulance thanked the Chapelton committee for their generous donation, commenting: “This is a fantastic sum, which will go towards the annual running costs of the Community Ambulance.

“All the drivers were glad to take part on the day volunteering as car park marshalls and enjoying the banter with the competitors.”

The Chapelton committee have announced they are now planning next year’s event which will be held on Sunday July 12, 2020

Keep an eye on the on various forms of social media nearer the date for more up-to-date information on how to enter.