Chapelton prepares for a summer of fun

The Chapelton community is gearing up for a busy season of activities.

On Sunday (July 14), the Chapelton 10k and Kids’ Fun Run will launch a fun-filled summer in which local charities will benefit from family fundraising.

The first farmers’ market will be on Sunday, July 21, offering the chance to enjoy a taste of the North-east’s finest produce from a range of suppliers.

Next up is the Porter’s Gin drinks tasting on Friday, August 9, when one of the UK’s most innovative micro-distilleries will welcome guests to enjoy a tipple and learn about the success of the brand.

The popular annual Bike Ride and 5k Walk will take place on Sunday, September 1, to raise funds for local charity North East Sensory Services.

It is another family day out, starting at 10.30am with a 42-mile bike ride ahead of a shorter 12-mile route for children, and a 5km trail walk.

In addition, throughout August, visitors will be able to see a variety of scarecrows in gardens around the Square as part of a festival organised by Chapelton’s Allotment Committee. Many entries are being designed now for display throughout the month.

The Duchess of Fife, director of Elsick Development Company, which is leading the building of Chapelton, said: “Year on year our events are becoming more and more popular.

“We’ve hosted a wide range of exciting and different events in the past – from chocolate-making and wreath-decorating to home decluttering and wine tasting – and we are sure that the upcoming summer events will be just as well received.

“Whether you live in Chapelton or are just visiting for the day, the activities are a great opportunity to make the most of the warmer and longer days whilst meeting new people and fundraising for some extremely worthwhile local causes.”