Charity’s plea to residents

An appeal has gone out to residents in Stonehaven and the surrounding area to join a new local fundraising group for lifesaving research.

Nearly 55,0000 people across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are fighting a daily battle with heart and circulatory diseases with the conditions claiming more than 1300 lives each year.

British Heart Foundation (BHF) Scotland fundraising groups are the face of the charity in their local communities.

They support its vital work by gathering funds in a range of ways, from organising events and collections to supporting schools and local businesses.

The charity say there are roles to suit everyone, whatever their skills or how much time they can spare.

Kathy McIlwaine, BHF Scotland fundraising manager for Stonehaven and District, said: “Heart and circulatory diseases kill one in four Scots.

“Too many lives are lost each year, and we’re determined to do everything we can to protect more families from this devastation.

“By signing up to your local fundraising group you can help us fund the research that’s so desperately needed to bring us closer to beating heartbreak.

“It’s also a fantastic way to meet new people and make a real difference in your community.”

For more information or to find your local group, visit www.bhf.org.uk/localfundraising or contact Kathy McIlwaine at mcilwainek@bhf.org.uk.

To find out more about BHF, visit bhf.org.uk.