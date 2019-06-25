Cheers! Beer festival is a record-breaker

The Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven celebrated its 10th anniversary over the weekend by smashing records for both attendance and fundraising.

More than 6,000 people went to the three-day festival of beer, food and music in Baird Park and helped the not-for-profit event raise a massive £52,000 for local charities.

The beer festival has now raised £177,000 for good causes since it was launched in 2009.

Organiser Robert Lindsay said: “We really couldn’t have asked for a better way to celebrate our 10th birthday than with what was, essentially, a three-day party where thousands of people just had so much fun.

“And to have people enjoy themselves that much while helping to raise so much money is just fantastic.

“We always hoped that for our 10th anniversary we would pass the £150,000 milestone for raising money. We simply didn’t expect to smash it by this much.”

Four local charities will be the main beneficiaries.

Stonehaven’s Men’s Shed, Stonehaven Sea Cadets, Stonehaven Youth Football Club and the town’s Rhythm Nation Dance And Fitness, made up of local children who share a passion for dance and friendship, will receive £10,000 each.

The Happening will also be able to gift £2,000 to Stonehaven Cycling Club, £2,000 to Stonehaven Mackie FP youth rugby, £2,000 to Stonehaven Pillar Partnership and £1,000 to Stonehaven Lions club.

Robert said he was grateful for the continued support of people, adding: “We made some changes for our 10th anniversary, creating a marketplace atmosphere for the 120-plus beers on offer by inviting brewers to set up their own pop-up bars. Our visitors seemed to really like what we did this year.”

The event’s Sportive saw a record entry of 1,000 cyclists tackling three challenging routes through the Mearns.

Robert said: “All-in-all, our 10th year has seen records tumble on all front and – more importantly – people having the best of times while helping others.”