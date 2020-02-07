Community effort for defibrillator

A local school and community have worked together in a project to provide life-saving equipment.

Their efforts have led to a defibrillator being installed at Hillside Primary School in Portlethen.

Pupils, teachers and community groups raised money for the appliance, located on an outside wall.

The defibrillator will be maintained and managed by the school’s parent council.

Head teacher Lesley-Anne Munro explained: “Pupils were encouraged by their class teacher to come up with suggestions for fundraising that would be beneficial to the whole community.

“One pupil shared the story of how her grandmother’s life was saved by a defibrillator and thought this would be something positive they could fundraise for.

“Many pupils were also saddened by the death of Zaine Grieve, who was a pupil at Portlethen Academy.”

Youngsters wanted to remember Zaine, 14, who died in June, 2018.

Councillor Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s committee chair, added: “This is a fantastic example of pupils, teachers and the local community working together to provide a defibrillator which could save someone’s life.

“It is also great to see children and young people learning good habits about helping their community, teamwork and being healthy.”

North Kincardine Councillor Ian Mollison said: “The success of the campaign is so inspiring and a great credit to the children. “There is a wonderful spirit in the school which is evident as soon as you go through the door.

“The defibrillator will be a valuable asset for the community.”