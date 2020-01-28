Council’s Holocaust remembrance

Young people from secondary schools in Aberdeenshire spoke movingly about their experiences of visiting Auschwitz as Aberdeenshire Council marked Holocaust Memorial Day on Monday.

Pupils from Inverurie Academy showed those attending a remembrance event at the council’s Woodhill House headquarters flame artwork designs containing messages of tolerance as well as mentioning the theme of Holocaust Memorial Day this year - Stand Together.

Maria Wotherspoon, Soraya Hossainpour and Emily Baird, S5 Mearns Academy pupils, along with S6 pupils Westhill Academy, Ieuan Harries and James Marriner, gave presentations on their visit to Auschwitz to mark the 75th anniversary of liberation of the camp.

Councillor Ross Cassie welcomed guests to the commemoration and spoke passionately about the annual memorial day.

He explained that this year also sees the commemoration of 25 years since the genocide in Srebrenica during the conflict in the former Yugoslavia.

A video was shown of a survivor returning to the village where he used to live.