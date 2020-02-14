Council ‘summit’ to tackle homelessness

Seven local authorities gathered in Aberdeen recently to discuss plans to tackle homelessness.

The event, at Aberdeenshire Counci’s Woodhill House, was opened by Kevin Stewart, Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, who spoke about the Scottish Government’s support for the ‘rapid rehousing’ approach.

The session itself was organised by the North and Islands Homelessness and Housing Options Hub and hosted by Aberdeenshire Council.

The focus of the day was to clarify understanding of rapid rehousing, to identify the role and contribution of partner organisations, and to seek commitment towards the implementation of rapid rehousing across the authority areas.

The north and islands hub is made up of Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highland, Orkney Islands, Shetlands Islands, and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.

Each authority has developed a rapid rehousing transition plan, outlining the approach councils will take to identify housing as quickly as possible where homelessness can’t be prevented.

The plans also aim to reduce the time spent in temporary accommodation and ensure that, where needed, such accommodation is furnished and within a community.

As well as the councils, those attending included representatives of social landlords, housing support providers and organisations focusing on homelessness.

Workshops were also held on a variety of themes.